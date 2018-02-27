Will the Spice Girls perform at the Royal Wedding?
Mel B. revealed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry invited all five Spice Girls to their upcoming wedding during her appearance on 'The Talk' on Tuesday, Feb. 27 -- and all but confirmed they will perform at the reception.
