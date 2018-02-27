BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

Coeur d'Alene Police officer in surgery following shooting, one suspect dead

Entertainment

Will the Spice Girls perform at the Royal Wedding?

By:

Posted: Feb 27, 2018 01:21 PM PST

Updated: Feb 27, 2018 01:21 PM PST

Mel B. revealed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry invited all five Spice Girls to their upcoming wedding during her appearance on 'The Talk' on Tuesday, Feb. 27 -- and all but confirmed they will perform at the reception.

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


ENTERTAINMENT HEADLINES

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS