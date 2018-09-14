Watch Julie Chen sign off "Big Brother" as Julie Chen Moonves
The 48-year-old television host made a bold yet subtle statement that she's seemingly standing by her man, Les Moonves, after he stepped down as chairman and ceo of CBS earlier this week.
ENTERTAINMENT HEADLINES
- Hey, Sloth - let us help you cross the road!
- Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got their marriage license
- Watch Julie Chen sign off "Big Brother" as Julie Chen Moonves
- Divorce hotel helps couple end their marriage over a weekend
- 'Modern Family' will kill off main character next season
- Julie Chen returns to 'Big Brother', references husband Moonves