Entertainment

Watch Julie Chen sign off "Big Brother" as Julie Chen Moonves

By:

Posted: Sep 14, 2018 10:39 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 14, 2018 10:39 AM PDT

The 48-year-old television host made a bold yet subtle statement that she's seemingly standing by her man, Les Moonves, after he stepped down as chairman and ceo of CBS earlier this week.

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


Be the first to know with the KXLY news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

ENTERTAINMENT HEADLINES

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS