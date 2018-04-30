Tom Brokaw fights back after allegations of Inappropriate workplace behavior

A former NBC correspondent has accused Tom Brokaw of sexual harassment, and Brokaw has issued a statement denying the accusations. Linda Vester, who worked at NBC from 1989 to 1999, says the anchor tried "to force her to kiss him" on two occasions, groped her in a conference room and showed up to her hotel room uninvited. "I met with Linda Vester on two occasions, both at her request 23 years ago, because she wanted advice with respect to her career at NBC," he said.