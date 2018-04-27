Prince William and Kate Middleton's baby is named
Long live Louis Arthur Charles! The newest addition to Prince William and Kate Middleton's family has been named. The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge. He is the third child of the Duke and Duchess after Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, making him 5th in line for the throne.
