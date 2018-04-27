Entertainment

Prince William and Kate Middleton's baby is named

By:

Posted: Apr 27, 2018 09:20 AM PDT

Updated: Apr 27, 2018 09:20 AM PDT

Long live Louis Arthur Charles! The newest addition to Prince William and Kate Middleton's family has been named. The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge. He is the third child of the Duke and Duchess after Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, making him 5th in line for the throne.

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


ENTERTAINMENT HEADLINES

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS