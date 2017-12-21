Entertainment

Orphaned 20-inch-tall donkey spends first Christmas indoors

Posted: Dec 21, 2017 11:58 AM PST

There's room at the inn for this little orphan. After he was rejected by his mother, a baby donkey is spending its first Christmas indoors with its new family. The little mule, named Bond, is just 20 inches tall, and has become fast friends with an Irish wolfhound named Cilla Bark.

 

Bond is bottle fed alpaca milk, but he also enjoys eating cookbooks and trying to destroy the Christmas tree.

