Entertainment

Notorious French inmate escapes in daring prison break

By:

Posted: Jul 03, 2018 09:35 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 03, 2018 09:35 AM PDT

A notorious criminal imprisoned for murder is free after a brazen escape involving a stolen helicopter. French authorities say the aircraft was hijacked and flown to the prison holding 46-year-old Redoine Faid. He was serving 25 years for a botched robbery in which a policewoman was killed. Unarmed prison guards reportedly could only watch as Faid ran to the helicopter and flew away. 

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


ENTERTAINMENT HEADLINES

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS