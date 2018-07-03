Notorious French inmate escapes in daring prison break
A notorious criminal imprisoned for murder is free after a brazen escape involving a stolen helicopter. French authorities say the aircraft was hijacked and flown to the prison holding 46-year-old Redoine Faid. He was serving 25 years for a botched robbery in which a policewoman was killed. Unarmed prison guards reportedly could only watch as Faid ran to the helicopter and flew away.
