Nicole Kidman opens up about her "strong sexuality" and emotions as an actress
The 'Big Little Lies' star gets candid about her career and life with Keith Urban in the October issue of Marie Claire. The magazine hits newsstands on Sept. 20.
ENTERTAINMENT HEADLINES
- Soon-Yi Previn breaks silence to defend Woody Allen
- Nicole Kidman opens up about her "strong sexuality" and emotions as an actress
- Missing chihuahua from California found in Arizona!
- MoviePass wants to prop up its stock price again
- Famed chef opens Cheetos restaurant
- Baby on the way for Richard Gere, wife Alejandra