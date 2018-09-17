Missing chihuahua from California found in Arizona!

A dog that ended up far from home found her way back. Pumpkin the Chihuahua went missing from her home in Pasadena, California two months ago. She wasn't microchipped, so the family just had to wait and hope for some good news. Their prayers were answered when a rescue organization in Phoenix, Arizona let them know they had Pumpkin. The family waited for her arrival at LAX with signs and open arms. InsideEdition.com's Mara Montalbano (https://twitter.com/MaraMontalbano) has more.

