Entertainment

Meghan Markle's Royal wardrobe tallies up to $1 Million

By:

Posted: Jun 29, 2018 09:20 AM PDT

Updated: Jun 29, 2018 09:20 AM PDT

The Duchess of Sussex's royal attire is adding up to a pretty penny, and Prince Charles is footing the bill.

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


ENTERTAINMENT HEADLINES

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS