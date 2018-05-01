Entertainment

Little boy serves as pallbearer at Mom's funeral after her murder

By:

Posted: May 01, 2018 01:20 PM PDT

Updated: May 01, 2018 01:20 PM PDT

    A pregnant woman who suffered several gunshot wounds was kept on life support so doctors could deliver her baby. Lindzie Wilson, 25, remained on life support until the baby's birth. She died just three days later. Wilson was reportedly 16 weeks pregnant when she was shot multiple times, including once in the head, outside her home, police said

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


ENTERTAINMENT HEADLINES

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS