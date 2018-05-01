Little boy serves as pallbearer at Mom's funeral after her murder
A pregnant woman who suffered several gunshot wounds was kept on life support so doctors could deliver her baby. Lindzie Wilson, 25, remained on life support until the baby's birth. She died just three days later. Wilson was reportedly 16 weeks pregnant when she was shot multiple times, including once in the head, outside her home, police said
