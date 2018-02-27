Entertainment

Katy Perry surprises fan during benefit for mudslide victims

A 14-year-old who was pulled from the mud after being trapped in the ruins of her home for six hours gave a moving performance of “God Bless America.” Lauren Cantin sang at a benefit for the victims of the mudslide in Montecito, Calif. Katy Perry also performed. Backstage, the superstar gave the survivor a hug and told her, “You can sing!” Lauren lost her father, David, in the mudslide. Her 16-year-old brother, Jack, is still missing.

