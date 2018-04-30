BREAKING NEWS

Juror says Bill Cosby's own words convinced him to vote guilty

A juror on Bill Cosby’s trial says there isn’t a doubt in his mind that the disgraced comedian is guilty. "It was his deposition, really," Harrison Snyder said. "Mr. Cosby admitted to giving these Quaaludes to women, young women, in order to have sex with them." Last week, Snyder and his fellow jurors convicted Cosby on three counts of aggravated indecent assault in the drugging and sexual assault of Andrea Constand in 2004. Cosby faces 10 years in prison for each count.

