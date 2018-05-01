Is that Kate Middleton or a look alike?
What woman wouldn't want to be royalty for a day? Refinery29 transformed their model into the Dutchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton using three of her more iconic makeup looks. The transformation is very convincing, from the right angles. Maybe you could even be able to convince the maitre d' at a fancy restaurant you really are royalty?
