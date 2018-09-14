Hey, Sloth - let us help you cross the road!
How long do you think it would take for a sloth to cross the road? Well, it doesn't really matter because the answer is TOO LONG! That's why this group of tourists in Costa Rica didn't hesitate to help the animal. It's truly a good thing they did because it could have easily not made it to the other side.
ENTERTAINMENT HEADLINES
- Hey, Sloth - let us help you cross the road!
- Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got their marriage license
- Watch Julie Chen sign off "Big Brother" as Julie Chen Moonves
- Divorce hotel helps couple end their marriage over a weekend
- 'Modern Family' will kill off main character next season
- Julie Chen returns to 'Big Brother', references husband Moonves