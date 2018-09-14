Entertainment

Hey, Sloth - let us help you cross the road!

By:

Posted: Sep 14, 2018 10:45 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 14, 2018 10:45 AM PDT

How long do you think it would take for a sloth to cross the road? Well, it doesn't really matter because the answer is TOO LONG! That's why this group of tourists in Costa Rica didn't hesitate to help the animal. It's truly a good thing they did because it could have easily not made it to the other side.

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


Be the first to know with the KXLY news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

ENTERTAINMENT HEADLINES

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS