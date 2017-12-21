Football coach tears up when players surprise him with new car

BRISTOL, Tenn. - High school football players and community members teamed up to surprise a dedicated coach.

Narcellus Black is known as Coach Squeaky at Tennessee High School. After his 25 year-old car was vandalized while at an away game, the team thought he deserved a new ride. So they pooled their money with coaches and members of the community and surprised him with a new car.

Coach Squeaky was overcome with emotion. InsideEdition.com's Mara Montalbano has more.