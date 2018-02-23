Family still seeking answers in the murder that inspired "Three Billboards" movie

One Texas family is discussing how they were the inspiration for the acclaimed film, ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.’ The film was one of the most acclaimed movies of 2017 and has snatched up seven Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. In the film, Frances McDormand plays a mother who rents out three billboards to shame police into solving her daughter's rape and murder. Now, the Texas family who served as the real life inspiration for the movie is discussing their case.