Divorce hotel helps couple end their marriage over a weekend

One husband and wife checked into a hotel recently, but it wasn’t for a romantic getaway. It was to get divorced. Blake and Stevee Tiernan checked into the Divorce Hotel, a place where you come in married and leave single. “I can't be married to this guy any longer,” Stevie told Inside Edition. The mom of two has been married to her husband, an insurance executive who works crazy hours, for a decade. “At end of day, we can be friends,” Blake said. "That's our goal."