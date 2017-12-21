Bodycam footage shows officer as he's dragged by fleeing suspect's car
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - It was a terrifying ordeal for a cop in Florida. After responding to reports of a suspected overdose, an officer in Pembroke Pines reaches into a car. The man in the driver's seat starts the car and takes off, dragging the officer.
