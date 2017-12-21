Entertainment

Bodycam footage shows officer as he's dragged by fleeing suspect's car

Posted: Dec 21, 2017 12:01 PM PST

Updated: Dec 21, 2017 02:26 PM PST

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - It was a terrifying ordeal for a cop in Florida. After responding to reports of a suspected overdose, an officer in Pembroke Pines reaches into a car. The man in the driver's seat starts the car and takes off, dragging the officer.

 

Copyright 2017 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


ENTERTAINMENT HEADLINES

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS