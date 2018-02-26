Entertainment

Basketball star falls short of a record on purpose

Posted: Feb 26, 2018 01:28 PM PST

    It was a historic moment in this college basketball game when Jordan Bohannon intentionally missed a shot. In 1993, star power forward Chris Street set the record for the most consecutive free throws made for the University of Iowa, but died in a car accident before he could extend the mark. 25 years later, Bohannon tied Street's record during a game against Northwestern but decided to miss a foul shot on purpose to preserve the Buckeyes icon's record.

