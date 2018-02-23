Are bikini baristas safe at work?

Bikini Barista Bikini barista suit put on hold as city

A "bikini barista" was attacked in Washington this week by a man who sneaked in a window while her back was turned, authorities said. Surveillance video shows a man forcing the young woman to the floor and then pushing her out the window and dragging her off. The woman, Madeline Guinto, said she was able to fight off her assailant and run after he was spooked by a new customer and ran off. He was later arrested.