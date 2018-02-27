Entertainment

American Idol vs. The Voice : Inside the singing competition showdown

By:

Posted: Feb 27, 2018 08:59 AM PST

Updated: Feb 27, 2018 08:59 AM PST

On Monday, 'The Voice' returns to NBC with new coach Kelly Clarkson. Meanwhile, the singer's alma mater will make its triumphant return in two weeks.

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


ENTERTAINMENT HEADLINES

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS