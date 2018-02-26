Academy Award execs want this year's show to be less political

Oscars producers want this year’s show to be more about glitz and glamour and less about politics, according to reports. Commercials for this year’s show are high energy and upbeat. The “MeToo” and “TimesUp” movements have been front and center at recent awards shows like the Golden Globes, BAFTAs, SAG Awards and the Grammys. Now, executives at the Oscars say they want next week’s show to celebrate the movies and avoid activism and politics.