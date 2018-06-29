6-year-old boy's lemonade stand raises $10,000 for immigrant families
A 6-year-old boy's sweet effort to help children detained at the border reached far and wide. Austin Gaggero and his family live in Atlanta and are active in social justice causes, but seeing images of children in detention centers broke their hearts. They wanted to do something to help and Austin thought of a lemonade stand. His mom advertised it on Facebook and people from all over wanted to support it.
