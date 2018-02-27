108-year-old man meets first descendant who shares his name
Canada's oldest man has met a very young relative, the first of his more than 70 descendants to share his name. Esmond Allcock, recently celebrated his milestone birthday. He and his wife of 72 years had six children, which led to numerous grandkids, great-grandkids and even great-great-grandkids. However, none were ever named after him, the patriarch of the family, until now.
