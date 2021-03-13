Entertainment venues excited to seat more guests in phase 3

Esther Bower by Esther Bower

SPOKANE, Wash. — Entertainment venues have been hit especially hard during the pandemic, but Phase 3 means fewer capacity restrictions and more opportunities for the show to go on.

The Spokane Comedy Club did whatever it could to survive in 2020. It opened a breakfast restaurant and sold other food when they couldn’t host shows. Now, as Washington eagerly awaits Phase 3, General Manager Kim Goode says this news news is a long time coming.

“It’s unreal, it never felt like we’d get here,” Goode said. “Now, we have the ability to bring in more people and more comedians. It’s just exciting.”

Starting March 22, the club can operate at 50% capacity which means they can seat 150 people inside. It’s a win for performers, too, who just want to see people again.

“Any noise you make at this point I’m excited by. Hopefully, laughter but any noise I’ll take it,” said Monica Nevi, a comedian who’s performing at the Club this weekend. “Being able to hear people laugh and just relax for a little bit is amazing. It’s been a gift to me.”

The Spokane Comedy Club plans to keep their breakfast restaurant open but is leaving behind the other ventures they experimented with during the pandemic. Now, they’re just excited to get back to doing what they love after a challenging year.

“Laughter is contagious. When you sit in a room and one table starts laughing, it creates this wave, and everyone else is involved. It kind of connects everyone together, and we all need that,” Goode said. “We’ve all been separated and alone for the past year, so being together, being around each other is great.”

Governor Inslee’s Phase 3 announcement isn’t only affecting the entertainment industry. Sports can welcome fans into the stands again, and large gatherings can have 400 people. Restaurants, gyms, movie theatres and other businesses can also operate at 50% capacity.

RELATED: Restaurants continue to re-open as Washington welcomes phase 3

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.