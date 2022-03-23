Enter raffle to win a new home for your pup in River Park Square

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — Pet Savers is a low-cost spay, neuter and vaccine clinic in Spokane Valley.

The non-profit is raising money with a raffle in River Park Square — and you can enter to win a new dog house!

Local builders made six, unique dog houses for the “DawgHaus” Challenge and they’re on display on the second floor of River Park Square.

Each dog house, plus $2,000 prize packages, are available for raffle and tickets can be purchased on the second-level individually for $1 or in bundles of 20 or more.

LIVE in River Park Square this morning where you’ll see these dog houses on the second floor. 🐾🏠 It’s a raffle! 🎟 You can enter for a chance to win a new home for your pup while also helping the Spokane Valley pet clinic Pet Savers! @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/sN5E9kMDes — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) March 23, 2022

Pet Savers is moving to a new building and the money raised will go towards expansion and remodeling.

You can buy tickets for the raffle at River Park Square between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The sale closes on Thursday, March 24 at 4 p.m.

The drawing for the winner will be live on Pet Savers’ Facebook page on Thursday between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

For more information and to see the dog houses up for grabs, see the Pet Savers website.

