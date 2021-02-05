Enjoy your spring fever Friday, because there’s cold winter weather in the forecast -Kris

Friday will be the perfect day to sit outside and enjoy a meal and the fresh air at your favorite restaurant. After a little light rain or snow overnight, expect mostly sunny skies to end the workweek. High temperatures will top out in the mid 40s. Don’t put your heavy winter coat away yet, however. The coldest weather in almost two years is on the way next week.

But first, expect another mild day for Saturday with high temperatures in the mid 40s. However, it will not be as pleasant as Friday. Another weather system will move through the area bring a round of mountain snow and a rain/snow mix to the valleys. It will also pick up the winds around the region. 30 to 40 mph gusts are possible.

Isolated snow showers will linger into Sunday, and that is when the cold air starts seeping in. We will be right on the edge of a deep trough dropping out of central Canada into the northern planes. Expect the lowest temperatures we have seen all winter, with overnight lows possibly dropping into the single digits on Tuesday and Wednesday.