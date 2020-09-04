Enjoy your favorite fair food at the Spokane County Interstate Fair’s drive-thru

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Interstate Fair may have been cancelled this year, but you can still fill your tummies with your favorite fair food.

Organizers are hosting what they are calling the “World’s Largest Fair Food Drive-Thru” for two weekends in September.

A long list of vendors will offer a variety of fair favorites, like corn on the cob, pulled pork sandwiches and deep fried Oreos.

Enter through the South Gate off of Havana street. When you enter, you will receive a menu and be directed around to the Yellow Gate. Be ready to tell the volunteers which booth numbers you would like to visit, so they can label your car.

Vehicles will then be directed down Food Row, where you can purchase food from the comfort of your vehicle.

Drive-thru fair food will be available from September 11-13 and 18-20.

