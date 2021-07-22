Enjoy the cooler weather before a hot weekend – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

Happy Thursday!

Cooler weather continues for the next few days before we begin to heat back up.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

  • Sunny today with few clouds
  • Temperatures will be mild again today and tomorrow
  • A warmer weekend is in store
  • Dry weather continues

Thu Mid 4 Things

Today will be sunny and somewhat hazy with a high of 82 degrees.

Thu Rest Of

We’re cooler than average for today and the same goes for Friday.

Thu Highs

This weekend will really heat up again with temperatures in the mid 90s.

Thu Planning 7 Day

