Enjoy the cooler weather before a hot weekend – Mark

Happy Thursday!

Cooler weather continues for the next few days before we begin to heat back up.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

Sunny today with few clouds

Temperatures will be mild again today and tomorrow

A warmer weekend is in store

Dry weather continues

Today will be sunny and somewhat hazy with a high of 82 degrees.

We’re cooler than average for today and the same goes for Friday.

This weekend will really heat up again with temperatures in the mid 90s.