Enjoy the cooler weather before a hot weekend – Mark
Happy Thursday!
Cooler weather continues for the next few days before we begin to heat back up.
Here are your 4 Things to Know:
- Sunny today with few clouds
- Temperatures will be mild again today and tomorrow
- A warmer weekend is in store
- Dry weather continues
Today will be sunny and somewhat hazy with a high of 82 degrees.
We’re cooler than average for today and the same goes for Friday.
This weekend will really heat up again with temperatures in the mid 90s.
