Enjoy the 80s this weekend before we heat up once again! – Katerina

SPOKANE, Wash. – Enjoy the slight cool down today with temperatures in the 80s across the Inland Northwest!

Our high for today in Spokane will reach 89 degrees. It’s still going to be hot and hazy out there. Despite all of that smoke, the Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency says our air quality is in the good category.

The Red Flag Warning has since been lifted but conditions are still extremely dry. Make sure you’re keeping up-to-date with the latest burn restrictions in your area.

Enjoy the 80s while they last because we have more 90s on the way! It looks like we’ll reach 90 degrees on Saturday and 96 on Sunday. Stay cool out there!