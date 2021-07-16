Enjoy the 80s! The cooler weather will not be around for long. – Kris

It’s funny how quickly many of us have acclimated to the heat. 89° in Spokane today actually felt kinda nice! The breeze today was no friend to firefighters, but that made it feel even more pleasant. That breeze is also helping to disperse some of the wildfire smoke. The smoky haze will redevelop overnight, but air quality should improve throughout the day on Friday. Winds will be a little lighter, and temperatures, once again, will top out in the 80s.

Saturday will be our last day in the 80s for a while. With lighter winds and a building ridge of high pressure, the smoke might become more of an issue. Meanwhile, the heat makes a return on Sunday. Expect 90s through at least the middle of next workweek.