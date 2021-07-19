Enjoy Spokane Riverfront Park’s ‘Monday Funday’ event today!

by Vincent Saglimbeni

SPOKANE, Wash.— Spokane Riverfront Park will be hosting a ‘Monday Funday’ event called, ‘Game Day, Spin Art & Chalk Art,’ on Monday, July 19.

On Monday, July 19th at the Pavilion we will be having a game day consisting of many activities. Such as, sidewalk hockey, checkers, hula hoops, cornhole and more. We will also have some fun craft projects to take part of! https://t.co/K80ZqZI8dA pic.twitter.com/ddW1CsN2XI — Riverfront Spokane (@SpoRiverfrontPk) July 18, 2021

The Pavilion will be having a day of games for the Spokane public to enjoy, from sidewalk hockey to checkers to cornhole and much more. Craft projects will also be available to take part in.

Game Day at the Pavilion will take place from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. at no cost. For more information, visit the Facebook event page HERE.

