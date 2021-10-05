One last warm day before a cold front moves in – Mark
It’s the last warm day before a cold front moves in! Enjoy these 70 degree temperatures while they last.
Here are your 4 Things to Know for Tuesday, October 5:
- Last warm day
- Sprinkles tonight
- Cool down begins Wednesday
- Frosty mornings
Temperatures will be above average today.
Wednesday will have breezy conditions and cooler temperatures. There is a chance of showers early Wednesday morning. Thursday through Saturday will be sunny and cool with frosty mornings.
