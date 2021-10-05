One last warm day before a cold front moves in – Mark

It’s the last warm day before a cold front moves in! Enjoy these 70 degree temperatures while they last.

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Tuesday, October 5:

Last warm day

Sprinkles tonight

Cool down begins Wednesday

Frosty mornings

Temperatures will be above average today.

Wednesday will have breezy conditions and cooler temperatures. There is a chance of showers early Wednesday morning. Thursday through Saturday will be sunny and cool with frosty mornings.