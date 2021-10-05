One last warm day before a cold front moves in – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

It’s the last warm day before a cold front moves in! Enjoy these 70 degree temperatures while they last.

 

Tue Plan

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Tuesday, October 5:

  • Last warm day
  • Sprinkles tonight
  • Cool down begins Wednesday
  • Frosty mornings

Tua Am 4 Things

Temperatures will be above average today.

Tue Hi

Wednesday will have breezy conditions and cooler temperatures. There is a chance of showers early Wednesday morning. Thursday through Saturday will be sunny and cool with frosty mornings.

Tue 4 Day

