Enjoy locally-sourced artisan burgers, pizza, salads at Sky Ribbon Cafe this summer

SPOKANE, Wash. — You can expect new things on the menu at the Sky Ribbon Cafe this summer.

Spokane Parks & Recreation announced last month that Lancer Hospitality would be its official food and beverage partner.

Sky Ribbon Café, Dwight Merkel Sports Complex and Manito Park Bench Café are the three locations Lancer Hospitality will be serving locally-sourced food in correspondence with Spokane Parks & Recreation.

This will also be available at the Pavilion in Riverfront Park.

The Sky Ribbon Cafe has the usual grab-n-go drinks, fruit cups and ice cream.

But there are new hot foods like the Reuben Sandwich, Ultimate Cheeseburger and Mushroom Swiss Burger.

There are also pizzas like the Veggie pizza, Pepperoni and Potato Leek pizza.

Salad items on the menu include Harvest Cobb Salad and Tex-Mex Chicken Salad.

The hours at Sky Ribbon Cafe this summer will be 10am-8pm daily.

