Enjoy hot cocoa for a cause at Mudslingers Coffee Shop’s new topping bar

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — The weather outside is perfect for cozying up with some hot cocoa that goes toward a great cause.

Swing by Mudslingers of Spokane at 7015 N. Argonne Rd to load up at the new hot cocoa topping bar!

There are varieties of marshmallows, sprinkles, original and peppermint whipped cream, crushed candy cane, peppermint, an assortment of sauces and syrups, and so much more!

Mudslingers celebrated these past two weekends with a portion of proceeds benefiting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Inland Northwest.

Owners Christine and Diane Grecco plan on doing more charity benefits with hot cocoa sales in the coming weeks!

This weekend, Saturday, Dec. 11 and Sunday, Dec. 12, you can enjoy hot cocoa and help the youth sports charity Love 11.

The hot cocoa topping bar is open on weekends only.

Mudslingers is open from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the Argonne Rd location.

For more information, follow the official Facebook page.

