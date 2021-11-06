Enjoy an extra hour of cool, showery weather this weekend – Kris

This would be a great weekend to snuggle in, drink coffee and watch some tv. However, if you still have leaves to rake, dogs to walk or other outdoor activities to enjoy, you will get some breaks in the wet weather. Expect rain showers in most valley locations on Saturday, however, it’s possible that some snow might mix in for a time in the northern valleys. Accumulating snow will stay in the mountains. It will be a breezy afternoon, with wind gusts to 30 mph. The possibility of valley rain and snow returns on Sunday. However, it’s only a slight chance. Most of the day will be dry.

A stronger system is on the way Monday night into Tuesday. It has the potential to bring widespread snow to the valleys, however, little to no accumulation is expected. Finally, remember to set your clocks back Saturday night before you go to bed! You can an extra hour to enjoy this weekend.