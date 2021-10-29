Enjoy a night’s stay in DoubleTree’s ‘Santa Suite’

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — You and your family can spend the night in a magical winter wonderland, right here in Spokane.

DoubleTree by Hilton is launching a new “Santa Suite” package for hotel guests. It includes a stay in the 1,400 square foot Presidential Suite, which will be fully decorated for the holidays. It also includes treats, holiday movies and the best view of the lights in Riverfront Park.

“After the toughest 18 months in Spokane’s hospitality history, we wanted to do something that would bring holiday cheer to our staff, our customers and also give back to a community that has given up so much in the pandemic; hence our partnership with Big Table,” said Tanya Minor, Director of Sales and Marketing.

A portion of proceeds from each stay will be donated to Big Table, a non-profit that helps restaurant and hospitality workers struggling with poverty and addiction.

Reservations for the Santa Suite start at $399 per night. The room can be booked now for stays between November 22 and December 28.

