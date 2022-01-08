Enjoy a cooler, calmer, drier weekend with some sunshine! – Kris

We made it to the weekend! Just barely. What a wild week of weather. We’re leaving all of that atmospheric drama behind us for a cool, calm and dry weekend. We’re even going to see some sunshine! Your only weather concern will be navigating the frozen landscape left behind from from all of the snow, freezing rain and rain this week. Meanwhile, expect temperatures in the teens and 20s to start the day on Saturday. High will climb into the lower 30s with partly cloudy skies.

High pressure will build over the Northwest through the weekend. This will give road crews on the mountain passes some needed time to catch up and hopefully get the passes back open. That high pressure will also bring even more sunshine for Sunday. Right now, it looks like the ridge will stay with us through at least the start of next workweek.