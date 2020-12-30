Up to a half a foot of snow possible for Spokane today – Mark

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Wednesday, December 30:

Steady snow today

Four to six inches of snow possible for Spokane

Heavy snow in the mountains

Dry New Years Day

There is high storm impact on outdoor activities:

Driving hazard: HIGH IMPACT

Serious shoveling: HIGH IMPACT

Mountain snow: HIGH IMPACT

Wind damage: LOW IMPACT

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect into Thursday morning.

Light snow will fall all day.

Temperatures are warmer than average with possible rain/snow mix later today.

Light snow will continue to fall through out the day with lower elevation rain/snow mix possible. Spokane could see six inches of snowfall today. Mountains will get heavy snow by tomorrow. Thursday afternoon and New Years Day will be cloudy with more rain or snow from Saturday all the way into next week.