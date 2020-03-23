Employment Security waives waiting period for unemployment benefits

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Due to the rise in unemployment during the coronavirus outbreak, the Washington State Employment Security Department has waived the one-week waiting period to receive unemployment insurance benefits following an announcement from Gov. Jay Inslee.

There has been a significant spike in demand for benefits amid shutdowns caused by COVID-19.

Additionally, the ESD is hiring on more than 100 new staffers to assist with the unemployment insurance program.

Further steps include the setting up of a toll free helpline, extending service hours to seven days a week, and focusing more staff on customer service roles.

Updates will be posted on the department’s website and social media accounts.

