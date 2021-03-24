Employee complaints spark second investigation following Durham bus driver’s death

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson, Nia Wong

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington Department of Labor and Industries has launched a second investigation into Durham School Services in Spokane.

An L&I spokesperson confirmed the latest investigation is related to employee complaints specific to possible COVID safety issues, like a lack of social distancing and not enforcing mask use.

Earlier this month, L&I launched their first investigation following a Spokane school bus attendant’s COVID-related death. Dave Simpson, 62, was one of 36 local Durham employees in quarantine because of COVID-19 exposure.

As part of that investigation, L&I said it will look into the employer’s COVID safety and health policies and procedures, then determine if there were any violations of state workplace safety and health requirements.

L&I has the ability to fine and cite businesses for workplace safety and health violations.

