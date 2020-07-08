Employee at Spokane Dutch Bros. on Division St. tests positive for COVID-19

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — An employee at one of Spokane’s Dutch Bros locations has tested positive for COVID-19, the coffee company said Tuesday.

According to a release, the employee last worked a morning shift at the stand located at 1306 N. Division St on June 29.

They tested positive for the virus July 4 and are now self-quarantining.

“We learned of the positive case on Saturday, 7/4 and immediately started closing procedures,” Butch Bros. said in a release.

The company is now coordinating with health officials to make sure its cleaning protocols “not only meet, but exceed, expectations.”

