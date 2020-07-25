Employee at Schweitzer Mountain’s Sky House tests positive for COVID-19, prompting temporary closure

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SANDPOINT, Idaho — An employee at Schweitzer Mountain Resort’s Sky House has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the facility to temporarily close.

The employee last worked on Tuesday, the resort said. They were asymptomatic but took a precautionary test and learned they were positive.

The resort is working under the guidance of Panhandle Health District to make sure each staff member is tested and the facility is properly cleaned.

The resort says it will reopen as soon as it is safe to do so. CLICK HERE for updates.

