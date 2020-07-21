Employee at Coeur d’Alene’s Kroc Center tests positive for COVID-19

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — An employee at the Kroc Center in Coeur d’Alene has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting it to close until later this week.

The employee who tested positive worked this week, the Kroc Center tweeted.

It closed at 3 p.m. on Tuesday and will reopen Thursday at 5 a.m. for general use.

Today we were informed that a Kroc employee tested positive and was working this week. At the guidance of Panhandle Health, we are closing TODAY at 3pm. The Center will reopen Thurs, July 23 at 5am for general use.



Please check the website https://t.co/e2bopBgX3q for updates pic.twitter.com/k4LEgabdOk — Kroc Center CDA (@kroccda) July 21, 2020

