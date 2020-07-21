Employee at Coeur d’Alene’s Kroc Center tests positive for COVID-19
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — An employee at the Kroc Center in Coeur d’Alene has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting it to close until later this week.
The employee who tested positive worked this week, the Kroc Center tweeted.
It closed at 3 p.m. on Tuesday and will reopen Thursday at 5 a.m. for general use.
CLICK HERE to learn more.
READ: Harvard researchers: Idaho should consider going back into lockdown
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.