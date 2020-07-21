Employee at Coeur d’Alene’s Kroc Center tests positive for COVID-19

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — An employee at the Kroc Center in Coeur d’Alene has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting it to close until later this week. 

The employee who tested positive worked this week, the Kroc Center tweeted. 

It closed at 3 p.m. on Tuesday and will reopen Thursday at 5 a.m. for general use.

