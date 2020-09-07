Empire Fitness offering two-week free membership trial for students, teachers

Destiny Richards by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — For some, back-to-school means back to the gym and Empire Fitness has a great deal going on for new and existing members.

The back-to-school special happening through Saturday, Sept. 12 is for students and teachers returning to class, virtually or in-person.

Right now, you can sign up for a 14-day free trial if you’re new to the gym.

And if you’re an existing member, you can get 20-percent off any class or membership packages.

This includes the Lilac Run Club, Lilac Tread Class, Lilac Yoga, Lilac Recovery Yoga and EMP strength and conditioning classes.

And you’re free to pause your membership at any time.

Phase 2 guidelines at EF include:

🔸 limited class sizes

🔸 limited schedule

🔸 masks and gloves available

🔸 strict cleaning and sanitization protocols The weight room has the most rules in place to keep members safe. The room is divided by tape. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/f9Zw5E6nql — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) September 7, 2020

To take advantage of the back-to-school special, you just need to bring your student or teacher ID.

Empire Fitness has been safely open under phase 2, changing some of the ways you can work out at the gym.

Since June, there have been limited class sizes, a limited schedule, masks and gloves in place and available and strict cleaning and sanitization protocols.

For more information, visit the Empire Fitness website.

