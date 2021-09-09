Emma Rue’s: Enjoy coffee, cocktails and desserts at new luxe cafe in Downtown Spokane

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — Emma Rue’s is a place for craft cocktails, artisan coffee and delectable desserts in Downtown Spokane.

Open since early August, it’s located on S Howard Street right next door to People’s Waffle.

The coffee served is Coava Coffee, based in Portland.

Emma Rue’s plans on always serving Coava, but introducing new roasters quarterly and rotating them on the menu.

The pastries are all gluten-free and made by Chef Emily Krug (@curious.crumb on Instagram). The shop will soon double as a cocktail bar later this Fall.

Come enjoy Emma Rue’s daily from 7am-3pm.

For more information, follow Emma Rue’s on Facebook, Instagram and the official website.

Jeff is the manager at Emma Rue’s. He just made me “The Alyssa” – named after one of the owners! It’s a lavender and vanilla latte and I decided to try oat milk for the first time with it! @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/5IvosydL7y — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) September 9, 2021

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.