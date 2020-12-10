Emily Bozzi, co-founder of Spokane Coeur d’Alene Living, dies from COVID-19

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Courtest: Spokane Coeur d'Alene Living Magazine

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Coeur d’Alene Living co-founder and co-publisher Emily Bozzi has died from COVID-19.

Bozzi passed away on Monday and her husband, Vince, remains hospitalized with the virus.

A post from the magazine acknowledged Bozzi for her dedication to the Inland Northwest community.

“If you’ve attended any of our many events, you were gifted her gratitude with a smile and a handshake. And in the office, she taught us the definition of hard work and grit — she was the quintessential entrepreneur, a powerful woman who was determined to build a successful company and to provide a gorgeous glossy magazine that represented the best of our region,” the post read. “She was proud to create a space that honored many stories from Spokane and Coeur d’Alene, as well as the many businesses who became her clients.”

Bozzi dedicated 20 years to the magazine and Bozzi Media.

