Born July 19, 1970 in Antipalo, Philippines to Jesus L. and Policarpia G. Penaflor Besite, Emilita Besite (Mhilet) Jacobs, wife of Craig T. Jacobs, passed away unexpectedly from a Cerebral Hemorage, Wednesday September 9, 2020 in Spokane Valley, Washington.

Before moving to the United States in 1996, Emilita attended the San Jose Philippines Elementary School and graduated from Antipalo Municipal High School before receiving college credits from the Rizal Tech University in the Philippines. A beautiful, loving and giving woman Emilita married the love of her life, Craig T. Jacobs in May 20, 2015.

In her career she was the Supervisor and Chef for Aramark at Fairchild Air Force Base and Skils’kin for over 15 years. Outgoing, adventurous, lively and fun Emilita loved spending time with Craig and her grandchildren Dawson and Lily. Family gatherings and celebrations were her world! She was an amazing chef and cook. She loved planting flowers and crocheting holiday gifts for all the family, as well as listening and dancing to music and playing Bingo at the Casino.

Emilita is survived by her husband Craig T. Jacobs and Stepson Craig Jacobs, Jr.; Daughters Jessica Baier and Jennifer Baier; Stepdaughter Misty Jacobs; Brother-in-laws Ed Jacobs, Rob Jacobs Kevin Jacobs, Tom Jacobs, Michael Jacobs and Dave Kruger; Sisters Marita, Yolanda and Cecilia; Sister-in-laws Julie Jacobs, Anji Jacobs, Stephanie Jacobs, Kim Jacobs, Mary Kruger and future Sister-in-law Shauna Redfox; Mother-in-law Julie Jacobs, Sr.; Grandchildren Dawson and Lily; Numerous nieces and nephews both in the USA and in the Philippines. Emilita is preceded in death by her parents Jesus L. and Policarpia G. Penaflor Besite and stepbrother Manuel.

The Visitation is scheduled for Friday, September 18, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Rosary 6:30 p.m. at Hennessey Valley Funeral Home 1315 North Pines Rd. Spokane Valley, WA. Flowers are welcome. To help with Funeral expenses Memorial donations are being accepted in c/o Rob Jacobs 2600A East Seltice Way #366, Post Falls, ID 83854.

