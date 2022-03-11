Emergency responders will hold full-scale training exercise at Mead High School Saturday

MEAD, Wash.– You will see a large number of emergency responders Saturday at Mead High School.

There will be a training exercise taking place there from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

City, county, state and federal agencies will be taking part in a full-scale training exercise.

“Multiple City, County, State, and Federal partners will be participating in this training to emphasize and implement a Unified Command Structure to ensure all entities have the necessary tools and training needed in the event of a natural disaster, terrorist attack, or active shooter event,” the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The sheriff’s office said this training will be like the one that took place in June 2013 at the Spokane Valley Mall.

This will be a closed training to keep everyone safe.

Also as part of the exercise, Spokane County Emergency Management will use and test Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system and the Alert Spokane System to advise people in or traveling through, the area about what’s going on.

