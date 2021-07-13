Emergency responders urge water safety after three people died over the weekend

by Esther Bower

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Every summer, people die on the water. Over the weekend, three people lost their life in Northern Idaho in water-related tragedies. Emergency responders say these tragedies can be prevented if you keep safety at the forefront.

“It’s hot out. We get it,” said Jim Ebel, the Marine Enforcement Coordinator with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. “We want you to use the water to cool down. We just want people to be safe about it.”

He says he’s seeing more people out on the water this summer and using personal watercrafts such as jet skis, paddleboards and kayaks.

Jennifer Ayala loves bringing her three grandkids to swim in Lake Coeur d’Alene whenever she can, but she’s totally tuned in to safety.

“I don’t take my eyes off of them,” she said.

She also says she makes sure they have their floatation devices on, and they aren’t allowed to go too far in the water.

“This one right here, she has to have her swim gear on,” Ayala said. “She cannot step foot in that water without it.”

No one thinks spending a day on the water will turn deadly, but emergency responders say there are simple steps people sometimes miss:

Wear a life jacket

Monitor your alcohol consumption

Never swim alone

“Lifejackets work when you wear them,” Ebel said.

He stressed how important it is for people to have their lifejacket on before getting in the water. Many people think they can put it on when they need it, but drowning can set it in within seconds. Ayala and her grandkids will keep using the lake to cool off this summer but hopes everyone will be smart and do their part to stay safe while having fun.

“Please be careful, especially with what has happened this last weekend,” she said.

RELATED: How to stay safe while boating this summer

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.